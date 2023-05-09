Antonio ‘la Tota’ Carbajal, legend of the World Cup with Mexico, dies

‘La Tota’ played in the World Cups in Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966. His record stood for 32 years, until German Lothar Matthaus broke it at France 1998, when he completed his fifth World Cup.

On his way through the worlds, Carbajal did not overcome the group stage with Mexico, but it was tested for 11 games. The feat of Carbajal and Matthaus was later joined by the Italian Gianluigi Buffon, the Argentine Lionel Messi, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Mexicans Rafael Márquez, Guillermo Ochoa and Andrés Guardado.

Soccer players who reached the mark of La Tota Carbajal

Ochoa, Guardado, Messi and Ronaldo achieved the mark in the past Qatar 2022 World Cup. Carbajal made his soccer debut with Real España in 1948. In 1950 he signed for León, with whom he ended his professional career in 1966.

In addition to play most of his career with León, also chose the city as his residence, after living his first years in his native Mexico City. With León, Carbajal won two league titles and after his retirement from the fields he served as León’s coach.

It is worth telling that Carbajal attended the 1948 London Olympics as a substitute goalkeeper. He is recognized by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics as the Best CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the 20th century. He was the last survivor among the soccer players who participated in the 1950 World Cup, after the death of Paraguayan Darío Jara Saguier.