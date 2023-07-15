Home » Udinese – Some come and some go, the point / The press review
Udinese – Some come and some go, the point / The press review

The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next league matches. In the meantime there are big news on the market

Udinese prepares see you next season and in these days he is finalizing his team. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team knows very well that they have to work hard to be able to conquer a place among the top in our championship. Certainly a goal that will not be absolutely easy to achieve.

It’s official now. Rodrigo Becao will no longer be a Udinese playerbut the real news has arrived in these hours since Fenerbache seems to have taken the decisive step and consequently has secured the performance of the Juventus player.

The club reached an agreement on the basis of 10 million euros. The minimum amount that the club intended to pocket for the Brazilian footballer. What made the difference was the offer to the player, given that the Turkish team has put almost two million euros on the plate per season for the former CSKA Moscow defender.

Also arrived Camara’s moment. Walace’s replacement signed his new contract with Udinese in the last few hours. This is yet another inbound deal being completed by the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. The goal is to have a ready and young team in a very short time.

The Frenchman has signed a five-year contract and will remain with Udinese until 2028. A deal that allows the club to continue with young players and above all allows Sottil to have a good backup in the event of the Brazilian Walace’s absence. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on new black and white first shirt: the details

July 15, 2023 (change July 15, 2023 | 09:31)

