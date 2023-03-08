Home World Udinese / The latest from Bruseschi: Captain Pereyra has rejoined the group
Udinese / The latest from Bruseschi: Captain Pereyra has rejoined the group

The bianconeri met today to prepare as best they could for Saturday’s match against Empoli at 3pm. Here are the latest

After the draw on Saturday evening with Atalanta, Udinese is immediately called for redemption and the calendar offers another delicate challenge. The bianconeri will be on stage at the Castellani against Empoli, fresh from the defeat against Monza. A difficult opponent to meet at the moment for the bianconeri, struck down by the injuries and in a period of little athletic freshness. An important performance will therefore be needed to get the three points back. In the meantime, here the latest from Bruseschi.

Udinese started preparing for the next away match, that of Empoli, in the early afternoon. Good news today for Sottil from the afternoon session scheduled at Bruseschi: the Tucu Pereyra Yes is rejoined the group and he also played the all-court match reserved for the team with his teammates. Again apart from, of course, the newcomer Marvin Zeegelaar which is following a personalized reconditioning program, given the period of absence from the playing fields of about 9 months. We’ll see if she’ll be back in the squad.

When Ilya returns

Finally, with a trainer all to himself, Ilija Nestorovski he carried out field exercises: just in Bergamo, Sottil had remarked on his unavailability. Given the emergency in attack, the return of the Macedonian center forward could be a welcome solution for the Piedmontese coach who would have another arrow in his bow to shoot. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship matches. The captain ready to return <<

March 8, 2023 (change March 8, 2023 | 18:01)

© breaking latest news

