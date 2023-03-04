The Turkish footballer continues to work in view of the next league matches. In the meantime we still have to sort out its renewal

Udinese continue to work in view of the next championship matches. As has been well seen through the words of the players, the patience seems to be officially over. A great test is expected against Atalanta and above all the three points that have been missing for far too long. The European dream is getting further and further away and in order to make it possible again, a real all-round recovery is needed. Among the many players ready to give everything to conquer a placement among the top there is also Tolgay Arslan. The German midfielder, but of Turkish origins, wants to continue to have his say with the Udinese shirt. Here’s how the situation regarding his contract renewal goes.

For several weeks they seem no more updates regarding this matter. The Juventus team still does not give any information on the renewal of an almost fundamental player for the midfield (especially after the farewell of the Frenchman Jean Victor Makengo). The renewal doesn’t seem to be a complex matter, also because both Udinese and the player want to continue their marriage for a few more seasons. At present, however, there is no definite info on the negotiation and consequently we continue to navigate on sight waiting for some position to be taken.

The future is written — In case of no agreement we can not say other than it would be a real shock for everyone. Also because in the last statements of the German footballer it was explicitly specified that Arslan wants to stay in Udine. Now we can do nothing but wait for updates in this regard, hoping they are positive. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest statements made by Juventus fullback Marco Silvestri. The footballer made a point about this second part of the season and also commented on the statements made by coach Andrea Sottil after the match. Here is the opinion of the Italian goalkeeper

