Udinese transfer market – Pafundi to Napoli? / The patron Pozzo’s request

The baby talent of Italian football is a possible new signing of Napoli. Let’s take a closer look at the cost of the operation

Simone Pafundi al Napoli it could be reality. The Italian footballer has yet to return from the holidays after the Under 20 World Cup and only next week will he be able to confront the Juventus leaders to write his future. The contract expires in 12 months and Udinese has every desire to extend their relationship with one of the clearest talents in our football. However, the intention of the player himself remains to be understood. The patron Pozzo to sell a player with those skills he asks at least ten million euros, despite the fact that we are talking about a class of 2006 who has very few minutes to his credit in the top flight. In this case its potential is absolutely not in question and it is precisely this that dictates the law of price. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The neroazzurri have decided and the sixth midfielder will be from Udinese. Here are the two viable paths

July 7 – 12:42

