Udinese transfer market – Pastorello: “Pereyra deserves a great club”

The agent of the Argentine footballer took stock of the Udinese captain. Don’t miss all the latest on the next team

Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra he is without a doubt the Juventus player of the moment. His future has not yet been written, but there are so many teams that are trying in every way to get closer to the former Old Lady. To date, nothing has been decided yet and the player himself announced a couple of weeks ago that he must think about it first and then he will let everyone know about his decision. Yesterday afternoon, however, a rather heavy anticipation arrived right on Pereyra. His agent Federico Pastorello commented the possible future of the player, let’s not waste any more time and immediately read the words of one of the most influential agents of our football.

Federico Pastorello to TMW: “We also talked about Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri, for me he is a player who he deserves to play in any top club European. He has infinite quality and he’s a leader, my will is to bring him something he deserves.” To date, Tucu’s future is still a big question mark, but we know very well that the team wants to do everything possible not to lose the his compass or his guiding spirit.Pastorello also commented on the relationship between the Bianconeri and their current captain.

The relationship with Udinese — “At the moment the Tucu is located in a very good club come Udinese. There is talk of a team that is more than just a team for him, but it is a real family. Dialogues with them have never ended and we know that he will make a decision shortly”. Time is running out and there is less and less time left, Tucu does not want to miss even a day of training camp and for this very reason it is preparing for the final decision. Changing rapidly speech, do not miss all the latest in sight from the market. The official announcement of Tolgay Arslan << See also Bibio shares remixes by Alan Braxe, 81810 and Champagne Eagle

