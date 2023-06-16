Edison, revamping of thermoelectric plant in Marghera: 400 million investment

Listen to the audio version of the article

Edison has inaugurated a latest generation thermoelectric plant in Porto Marghera (Venice) with an installed capacity of 780 MW and an energy efficiency of 63%. It is the highest made available today by technology, capable of ensuring a reduction of specific emissions of nitrogen oxides up to 70% and of carbon dioxide up to 30% compared to the average of the current Italian thermoelectric plants, satisfying the needs annual equivalent of about 2 million households.

Investment of 400 million

The new plant is the result of a modernization of the existing thermoelectric plant, built in 1964 and constantly updated in terms of technology, so much so that in 1992 it became the first natural gas combined cycle built in Italy. The site works had a total duration of 4 years, employing up to 1,000 workers during the peak phases and 250 supplier companies, for a total investment of approximately 400 million euros.

Edison’s new natural gas combined cycle in Marghera Levante is made up of a 515 MW class H turbine from Ansaldo Energia – technologically ready for the use of up to 50% hydrogen mixed with natural gas –, a steam generator recovery with a catalytic system for the reduction of nitrogen oxides and a 265 MW steam turbine.

Collaboration with Ansaldo Energia

«We are proud to be the first, once again, to bring innovation to Italy with a highly strategic latest generation plant for the flexibility and adequacy of the national electricity system. A goal that we have set ourselves as a responsible operator, leader of the country’s energy transition. Edison has the ability to innovate in its DNA, an ability that is reflected in its 140 years of industrial primacy. And thanks to the synergies with a particularly vital territory such as Veneto and the collaboration with an Italian excellence such as Ansaldo Energia, we are celebrating this important milestone today», commented Nicola Monti, CEO of Edison.

10 billion investment

«Our group has an investment plan of 10 billion euros between now and 2030 dedicated to the energy transition, half of which is destined for growth in renewable sources. And the new Marghera plant is the concrete demonstration of how the different technologies can contribute to the common goal of decarbonisation, to guarantee the security of energy supply and economic sustainability», added Monti.