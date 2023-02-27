It’s been a year and there war is booming for those who firmly want its continuation until the last Ukrainian or until total nuclear war. I am referring to the US government, which has seized an unprecedented opportunity to dig a virtually unbridgeable gulf between Russia and Europe and consolidate the Atlantic Alliance, more alive and perky than ever, despite the fact that Emmanuel Macron had recently decreed her brain dead. Beneficiaries of the massacre are also the war industries that are doing great and those of fossil energy, which have taken advantage of the supply crisis deriving from the conflict to put the word fine all energy alternative and massively increase their profits as climate disaster draws ever closer.

In short, the thesis expressed by is confirmed Naomi Klein which has associated contemporary capitalism with disasters, a thesis also confirmed by the luxuriant flourishing of chemical-pharmaceutical multinationals as a result of the Covid pandemic. European rulers, as it should be, are in the forefront of the recklessness escalation which could lead to total destruction of the European continent. And those Italians are in the front row among the European ones, where the obvious downgrade suffered by our country with the coming to government of Giorgia Meloni leads us ever more clearly to the parts of Visegrad, in the company of the Poles, another right-wing government that has chosen total submission to the United States and NATO.

In short, the Meloni government is the most faithful agent of the anti-European policies of NATO and the United States, even if it is in “good company” given that the party of extreme self-harmers we can certainly enroll a large part of the top management of the European institutions, starting with Ursula Von der Leyen, who has evidently gone from vaccines to weapons, but there is always a lot to do and Roberta Metsola.

Are we surprised that people no longer go to vote in front of a picture of such total squalor? Meloni, Tajani, Salvini and Crosetto flattened beyond belief on Biden and Stoltenberg. They make it appear Berlusconi as a brave leader who is the only one to say things that no one has managed to say and that is that Putin it was caused by the expansion of NATO in clear violation of the commitments undertaken by the West at the time of the reunification of Germany, and by the establishment, again based on a NATO and US project, of a nationalist government in Ukraine. While Enrico Letta compliments Meloni since, as someone maliciously suggests, he is thinking of the post of NATO Secretary as his next job and Conte and Schlein are called to demonstrate their authentic pacifism, overcoming the doubts and ambiguities that have so far distinguished them.

The somewhat fatuous discussion that has been going on for some time on the fascist nature or otherwise of Meloni and his associates seems today revived by the minister’s reprimands Joseph Vallettara to a presidency guilty of anti-fascism, from the feats of the Florentine fascists who try to relaunch the inauspicious practice of beatings, from total subordination to the bosses and the rich in general, from presidential projects and for splitting the country through a reckless “federalism”, but above all from the fishing of an infamous woman bellicose rhetoric, which has always been the differential trait of any self-respecting fascism. From this point of view the approach of the Melonian post-fascists even appears pejorative compared to the original one.

In fact, while Mussolini sent Italy to ruin by pursuing his own crazy autonomous imperialist design, Meloni and her appendages (Letta and the like included) risk leading us to the catastrophenuclear and economic, acting as underdog of the United States and NATO. However, we are certain that the salvation of Europe it will not come from within. The only valid proposals for peace today come not only from Pope Francis in the exercise of his spiritual magisterium, but also from China and other non-European actors such as the Brazilian president Lula who has proposed himself as mediator between Russia and Ukraine. The Chinese plan, in particular reaffirms i principles of international law, but also of the most elementary common sense which should serve as a framework for the negotiations to be opened as soon as possible, overcoming the resistance and the boycott of NATO and its European and Italian underdogs.

The Chinese calls the world to reason and even Zelensky shows signs of interest. Will the Italian government be able to exit, at least on this occasion, from the ideological cage of the West? Will the Italian people be able to make their voices heard before being sacrificed, like the Ukrainians, on the altar of this senseless war?