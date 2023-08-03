Ukraine, breaking news: Massive drone strike on Kiev, Danube grain raid

Kiev forces shot down around 15 Russian kamikaze drones overnight, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said. According to Ukraine, a Russian raid on the Danube grain terminal resulted in the destruction of 40,000 tons of grain. Romania on alert: «Attacks near the border unacceptable». Erdogan’s pressure on Putin

Ukraine, Russian drones over Odessa: damage to the port

13:54

The EU aligns the sanctions against Belarus with those against Moscow

The EU aligns the sanctions on Belarus with the regime of measures put in place against Russia. This was announced by the European Commission, which “welcomes today’s adoption by the Council of further targeted restrictive measures deriving from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and in response to Belarus’ involvement in the aggression”. In particular, the new measures create a closer alignment of EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus and will help ensure that Russian sanctions cannot be circumvented via Belarus. The measures extend the ban on exports to Belarus to a series of highly sensitive goods and technologies that contribute to the military and technological development of Belarus”, explains the European executive. “The Council also imposes a further ban on the export of firearms and ammunition, as well as goods and technology suitable for use in the aviation and space industry. The changes made also align the sanctions on Belarus with the sanctions regime on Russia. These restrictive measures have been accelerated in view of the urgency linked to the fight against the avoidance of some highly sensitive goods and technologies”, the Commission underlines again.

13:10

Kiev claims attacks on Crimean bridge

The Ukrainian security services (SBU) participated in both operations to blow up the Crimean Kerch bridge. The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on live TV. The Ukrainian media reported it. “Our military is questioning the inviolability of some targets that were considered 100% protected in Russia – he explained -, this also applies to the Crimean bridge, which was taken care of by representatives of our security service, which participated in both the first and second,” attack.

13:02

Spain: Vox, it will be difficult for Feijòo to form a government

“Feijòo will know to what extent he can configure a majority sufficient to go into government. We are there, waiting to see what the deal will be. Having said that, I think we are all aware that it will be difficult for Alberto Nunez Feijóo to form a government”. This was stated by the vice president of Vox, Jorge Buxadé in an interview with public television, Rtve.

