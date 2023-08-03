Home » Dismantled band of jíbaros from the Los Progresos neighborhood of Yopal, in total there were 12 captures
In the Los Progresos neighborhood of the city of Yopal, authorities carried out several raids that allowed the capture of 12 subjects, accused of drug trafficking.

Among those captured is the alleged ringleader and his network, who mainly arrived with bazuco and marijuana to various sectors, including the areas surrounding the Mega College, where students were exposed to situations of consumption and insecurity.

Police authorities indicated that those captured would be members of the organized crime group “Los de la Décima”, who have more than 50 entries in the Accusatory Oral Penal System – SPOA, among which are theft, personal injuries and drug trafficking, among others.

Compliance with the capture legalization hearings is expected in the next few hours.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

