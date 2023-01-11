7:52

Kiev, Zaporizhzhia off-limits plant for 1,500 employees

Pro-Russian authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region are denying passes and access to the nuclear power plant of the same name to nearly 1,500 employees who have refused to receive Russian passports and to sign an agreement with the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, he wrote this morning in its daily report the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. According to the Kiev military, Moscow is looking for new employees in Russia to bring to the nuclear power plant and is already preparing housing for future employees through the so-called “nationalization” of the apartments of local residents who have fled because of the war.