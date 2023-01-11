The mercenaries of the Wagner group claim to have conquered the Ukrainian town of Soledar, where they are fighting. The Russians also struck Kharkiv last night, hours after the visit of German Foreign Minister Baerbock. Today in the Senate the vote for the extension of Italy’s military aid to Ukraine.
Kiev, Zaporizhzhia off-limits plant for 1,500 employees
Pro-Russian authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region are denying passes and access to the nuclear power plant of the same name to nearly 1,500 employees who have refused to receive Russian passports and to sign an agreement with the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, he wrote this morning in its daily report the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. According to the Kiev military, Moscow is looking for new employees in Russia to bring to the nuclear power plant and is already preparing housing for future employees through the so-called “nationalization” of the apartments of local residents who have fled because of the war.
Zelensky at the Golden Globes: Clear who will win, no Third World War
“It is clear who will win in Ukraine”, where “the war is not over yet”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a videoconference message at the Golden Globe award ceremony. “There will not be a Third World War,” Zelensky added, saying that “the situation is changing” in Ukraine. “The First World War claimed millions of lives. World War II caused tens of millions of them. There won’t be a third world war, it’s not a trilogy,” Zelensky said arguing that with the help of the free world “Ukraine will stop Russian aggression on our land”.
Senate, today vote on the extension of military aid
The vote for the extension of Italy’s military aid to Ukraine is expected today in the Senate. It is probable that part of the opposition will vote against, starting with the Five Star Movement.