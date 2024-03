(LaPresse) Russian forces launched a large drone attack on Saturday in Kiev. At least five people were injured and several residential and non-residential buildings were damaged. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 71 of approximately 75 launched. According to Ukrainian forces, this is a record number of drone strikes carried out on the country since the start of Moscow’s invasion. (LaPresse/Ap)

November 25, 2023 – Updated November 25, 2023, 1:21 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X