Home World Ukraine, latest news. Melitopol, Putin’s party headquarters blown up. Moscow asks for a new UN meeting
World

Ukraine, latest news. Melitopol, Putin’s party headquarters blown up. Moscow asks for a new UN meeting

by admin
Ukraine, latest news. Melitopol, Putin’s party headquarters blown up. Moscow asks for a new UN meeting

ServiceEuropa

Explosion at United Russia headquarters in occupied Ukraine: they were organizing referendums for annexation. Russia raises its voice at the United Nations Security Council, as Kiev denounces: 2.5 million Ukrainians deported since the beginning of the war

Putin warns: “Stop gas and oil if they impose a price cap”

  • Kiev: 2.5 million Ukrainians deported to Russia

    Ukrainian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, told the UN Security Council that thousands of Ukrainian citizens are forcibly deported to “isolated and depressed regions of Siberia and the Far East” in Russia. Hayovyshyn quantified the Ukrainian deportees at 2.5 million, including 38 thousand children.

  • Italian Ambassador to the UN: Russia is sending the deported Ukrainians back

    “The Russian aggression against Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, but the filtering system of Ukrainian civilians is a violation of jus in bello as profound as we have not seen in Europe since the Second World War.” This was stated by Ambassador Maurizio Massari, permanent representative to the UN, in the Security Council. “It is essential to reiterate the ban on forced transfers of civilians, regardless of the reason.”

  • Russia calls for a new UN meeting on nuclear weapons

    The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, asked the Security Council for another meeting for Thursday 8 September of the UN body on Ukraine, the third in three days. “Since we have wasted time talking about fantasies, I ask the French presidency for another meeting to talk about weapons,” he said, underlining that “we are in favor of talking about real problems”.

See also  A man with a gun tried to break into the FBI branch and was shot dead

You may also like

Palestinian killed in the West Bank after an...

US media: Foreign nuclear capability documents found in...

RCEP: The Ballast Stone Effect of Regional Trade...

Stone Age surgery: Ancient amputation marks oldest known...

Analysis: Li Zhanshu’s visit to Russia and other...

Usa, announces murder and executes it live Facebook:...

Hu Qisheng, Vice Governor of Hebei Province: In...

U.S. media: Mar-a-Lago found that some secrets of...

Canada, the fleeing killer arrested: he stabbed 10...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 8 September

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy