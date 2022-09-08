7:00

Italian Ambassador to the UN: Russia is sending the deported Ukrainians back

“The Russian aggression against Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, but the filtering system of Ukrainian civilians is a violation of jus in bello as profound as we have not seen in Europe since the Second World War.” This was stated by Ambassador Maurizio Massari, permanent representative to the UN, in the Security Council. “It is essential to reiterate the ban on forced transfers of civilians, regardless of the reason.”