Explosion at United Russia headquarters in occupied Ukraine: they were organizing referendums for annexation. Russia raises its voice at the United Nations Security Council, as Kiev denounces: 2.5 million Ukrainians deported since the beginning of the war
-
Kiev: 2.5 million Ukrainians deported to Russia
Ukrainian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, told the UN Security Council that thousands of Ukrainian citizens are forcibly deported to “isolated and depressed regions of Siberia and the Far East” in Russia. Hayovyshyn quantified the Ukrainian deportees at 2.5 million, including 38 thousand children.
-
Italian Ambassador to the UN: Russia is sending the deported Ukrainians back
“The Russian aggression against Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, but the filtering system of Ukrainian civilians is a violation of jus in bello as profound as we have not seen in Europe since the Second World War.” This was stated by Ambassador Maurizio Massari, permanent representative to the UN, in the Security Council. “It is essential to reiterate the ban on forced transfers of civilians, regardless of the reason.”
-
Russia calls for a new UN meeting on nuclear weapons
The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, asked the Security Council for another meeting for Thursday 8 September of the UN body on Ukraine, the third in three days. “Since we have wasted time talking about fantasies, I ask the French presidency for another meeting to talk about weapons,” he said, underlining that “we are in favor of talking about real problems”.