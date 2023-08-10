Ukraine, latest news. Poland: 10 thousand troops on the border with Belarus. Zaporizhzhia on the verge of blackout

World

Russia’s defense ministry said it shot down 13 Ukrainian drones, 11 near Crimea and two more heading towards Moscow. Ukrainian President Zelensky says he is confident that Kiev will also have F-16s. Meanwhile in Hawaii the fires fueled by Hurricane Dora continue to cause victims

Turkey: in contact with Moscow, Kiev and the UN for a pact on wheat

“Our contacts with officials of the United Nations, the Russian Federation and Ukraine regarding the continuation of the Cereals Initiative, which was terminated by the Russian Federation, continue in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.” This was announced by the Turkish Defense Ministry. Ankara hopes that “this initiative will continue, as it contributes significantly to the stabilization of food prices globally and demonstrates that all crises can be resolved through dialogue,” Colonel Zeki Akturk said during a meeting with journalists.

Zaporizhzhia pro-Russians: «Kiev rockets shot down on the region»

Russian air defense systems are shooting down nearly all Storm Shadow or Himars-launched rockets Ukrainian forces have attempted to target settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Interim pro-Russian governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on live TV. He brings it back to the Tass. “The air defense has started to work,” he explained, taking stock of the downing of the Himars and Storm Shadow rockets. “Now they will try with other weapons, but we will learn how to shoot them down,” he assured.

Moscow: Russian citizen arrested for espionage

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced that it has arrested a Russian citizen residing in Samara on charges of treason for having sent data on the movement of Russian soldiers to the Ukrainian special services. The Tax reports it. “The illegal activities of a citizen of the Russian Federation, a resident of the Samara region, involved in high treason, directed against the security of Russia, have been suppressed,” the FSB said.

Explosions in Domodedovo, near Moscow

Explosions and fires were recorded in Domodedovo, a town on the outskirts of Moscow where the second airport of the Russian capital is located. This was reported by the Ukrainian agency Ukrinform, citing Russian Telegram channels. Previously, the statement of the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, had been reported, explaining that, at around 4 in the morning, drones were shot down by drones heading towards Moscow. Tass also reports the news of the fire in Domedovo, specifying that it is located in an area reserved for service cars. Tass also this morning reported the news of two drones shot down by the air defense forces over the Maloyaroslavsky district of the Kaluga region and over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region.

Poland: 10 thousand troops on the border with Belarus

Poland will send up to 10,000 additional troops to the border with Belarus to strengthen the border guard, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in an interview on public radio. The Reuters news agency reports it on its website. “Around 10,000 soldiers will be at the border, of which 4,000 will directly support the Border Guard and 6,000 will be in reserve,” the minister said. “We bring the army closer to the Belarusian border to scare the aggressor so that he doesn’t dare to attack us,” he added.

Germany: The Russian espionage threat has a new dimension

“The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has also changed the security situation in Germany, the threat of espionage, with disinformation campaigns and cyber attacks, has taken on a different dimension.” This was stated by the German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, commenting on the arrest of a worker of the Bundeswehr for espionage in favor of Moscow. The man was arrested in Koblenz by the German federal police, on the orders of the Federal Attorney General’s Office. At the same time, the case demonstrates that “our security authorities keep an eye on Russian espionage in Germany and adopt consistent measures against it,” Faeser stressed speaking to the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers.

Zaporizhzhia plant on the verge of blackout

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost its connection to the main high-voltage line last night and “is on the verge of another blackout,” Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy company Energoatom wrote on Telegram. «On August 10, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant lost connection to its main external power transmission line with a voltage of 750 kV. Subsequently, the plant had to switch to the only available 330 kV reserve power line, the disconnection of which threatens the loss of external energy (blackout),” reads a note.

Massive Russian drone attack on western Ukraine

Russian forces launched a “massive” drone strike overnight in the Rivne region of western Ukraine, destroying an oil depot in Dubno district; the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Koval, announced this on Telegram, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. Dubno is located about 125 km from the Polish border. “During the night, the Rivne region suffered a massive drone attack. Unfortunately, an oil depot in the Dubno district was destroyed. There were no casualties,” Koval wrote. At least 45 members of the rescue teams are at work on site.

Zelensky: «I have no doubts that we will also have F-16s»

«Our entire territory needs much more air defense systems than there are now. Step by step, we are transforming this “much more” into our Air Force specific capabilities». This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening speech. “We are also preparing more details on modern fighters for our soldiers: I have no doubt that we will have F-16s in the sky,” he added. In his speech, Zelensky again thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for sending two more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Hawaii, fires and Hurricane Dora kill at least six

Fear and death in Hawaii following fires fueled and strengthened by Hurricane Dora. In Maui the toll speaks of at least six dead, with many people forced to jump into the sea to save themselves from the flames. Many are hospitalized in Honolulu due to burns, and more than 2,100 people have been admitted to emergency shelters. The US president, Joe Biden, has made all federal resources available to deal with the emergency.

Russia: 13 Ukrainian drones shot down in Crimea and near Moscow

Russia’s defense ministry said it shot down 13 Ukrainian drones, 11 near Crimea and two more heading towards Moscow. “Two UAVs flying in the direction of the city of Moscow were destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement. “Near the city of Sevastopol, two UAVs were hit by anti-aircraft security devices, another nine were intercepted and crashed into the Black Sea before reaching their target.”

View on breakinglatest.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

