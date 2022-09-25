08:32

Kiev, Russian base in Kherson hit

The Ukrainian armed forces yesterday eliminated 57 Russian soldiers and 30 vehicles in the south of the country. This was reported by the operational command of the area, according to Ukrinform. “The situation in the southern operational zone remains tense, but controlled. The occupying forces continue the campaign and coercive measures in the organization of the pseudo-referendum ”, the report reads. “On the last day, Russian forces launched four air strikes on Ukrainian positions along the line of contact. In response, our air force carried out five attacks on two enemy air defense systems in the districts of Kherson and Kakhovka, on three areas of concentration of weapons and equipment in the Beryslav area. Missile and artillery units performed 266 fire missions, including strengthening fire control in the Kakhovka HPP area, where the occupiers are trying to build crossings and weakening the enemy army at three-unit headquarters along the line of the front. The position of the Russian National Guard in Kherson has been hit. The unit headquarters was destroyed in the Davydiv Brid area, ”the operational command said.