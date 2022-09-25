More severe penalties for those who surrender or desert: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a package of amendments to the penal code relating to military service. Kiev, on his part, denounces: Russian passport and conscription notice to Ukrainian citizens. Moscow has removed the chief logistics officer: General Bulgakov has been replaced by General Mizintsev, nicknamed the ‘butcher of Mariupol’.
Russian attacks across Ukraine in the past 24 hours
During the last 24 hours, the Russian army has launched 7 missiles and 22 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine: the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes on its Facebook page, reported by UNIAN. “In the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders have launched 7 missiles and 22 air strikes, fired more than 67 bullets at military and civilian sites on the territory of Ukraine. 35 civilians have been injured ”, reads the latest army update.
Russian kamikaze drones hit the center of Odessa
Russian kamikaze drones hit the southern city of Odessa, on the Black Sea: this was reported by the Municipality cited by Ukrinform. “The enemy hit an administrative building in the center of the city three times. Rescue operations are underway, no victims have been reported ”, it was explained. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down one of the drones.
Kiev, Russian base in Kherson hit
The Ukrainian armed forces yesterday eliminated 57 Russian soldiers and 30 vehicles in the south of the country. This was reported by the operational command of the area, according to Ukrinform. “The situation in the southern operational zone remains tense, but controlled. The occupying forces continue the campaign and coercive measures in the organization of the pseudo-referendum ”, the report reads. “On the last day, Russian forces launched four air strikes on Ukrainian positions along the line of contact. In response, our air force carried out five attacks on two enemy air defense systems in the districts of Kherson and Kakhovka, on three areas of concentration of weapons and equipment in the Beryslav area. Missile and artillery units performed 266 fire missions, including strengthening fire control in the Kakhovka HPP area, where the occupiers are trying to build crossings and weakening the enemy army at three-unit headquarters along the line of the front. The position of the Russian National Guard in Kherson has been hit. The unit headquarters was destroyed in the Davydiv Brid area, ”the operational command said.