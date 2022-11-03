Home World Ukraine latest news. UN Security Council rejects Russian request on biological weapons commission
World

Ukraine latest news. UN Security Council rejects Russian request on biological weapons commission

by admin
Ukraine latest news. UN Security Council rejects Russian request on biological weapons commission

ServiceEuropa

Russian bombs in southern Ukraine hit energy plant

Grain exports resume: Ukrainian ships cross the Bosphorus

  • Nikopol Explosion

    Explosions shook the Ukrainian city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region (south) in the night: the report Tasswhich he quotes Page, the pro-Russian online newsletter based in Ukraine. Previously Page he had reported explosions in Kharkiv and Nikolayev.

  • Russian bombs in southern Ukraine hit energy plant

    An Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone launched by Russian forces in the last hours on the city of Kryvyi Rih, in southern Ukraine, hit an energy plant: the head of the military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, announced it on Telegram as reports the Ukrainska Pravda. Vilkul spoke of “significant” damage, adding that “several areas of the city are devoid of electricity and water.”

  • Zelensky: “Russian blackmail on wheat has led to nothing”

    “The Russian blackmail has led to nothing.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thus speaks of the resumption of grain exports, after Moscow had announced the suspension of the agreement, a recovery made possible thanks to the mediation of Turkey and the UN. In the usual evening video, quoted by the UNIAN agency, Zelensky said: «Today we have achieved a significant diplomatic result for our country and for the whole world: the wheat export initiative will continue to work. The Russian blackmail has led to nothing ».

See also  Conservatives in revolt: more than 30 resign now Johnson hangs in the balance

You may also like

New missile launch from North Korea: alarm in...

An Army Aviation Brigade of the 74th Group...

North Korea launches 3 missiles, fear in Japan....

Musk radically reforms Twitter’s charging scheme (picture)

Korean media: In response to the stampede in...

Missiles from North Korea, Tokyo: “An outrage that...

Russian gasoline in the US making a bank...

Chen Guangcheng: Trying to be a political old...

“To you Ukraine, to me the White House”....

The alarm bell is ringing, never forget to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy