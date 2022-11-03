Russian bombs in southern Ukraine hit energy plant
Nikopol Explosion
Explosions shook the Ukrainian city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region (south) in the night: the report Tasswhich he quotes Page, the pro-Russian online newsletter based in Ukraine. Previously Page he had reported explosions in Kharkiv and Nikolayev.
An Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone launched by Russian forces in the last hours on the city of Kryvyi Rih, in southern Ukraine, hit an energy plant: the head of the military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, announced it on Telegram as reports the Ukrainska Pravda. Vilkul spoke of “significant” damage, adding that “several areas of the city are devoid of electricity and water.”
Zelensky: “Russian blackmail on wheat has led to nothing”
“The Russian blackmail has led to nothing.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thus speaks of the resumption of grain exports, after Moscow had announced the suspension of the agreement, a recovery made possible thanks to the mediation of Turkey and the UN. In the usual evening video, quoted by the UNIAN agency, Zelensky said: «Today we have achieved a significant diplomatic result for our country and for the whole world: the wheat export initiative will continue to work. The Russian blackmail has led to nothing ».