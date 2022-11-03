6:46

Zelensky: “Russian blackmail on wheat has led to nothing”

“The Russian blackmail has led to nothing.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thus speaks of the resumption of grain exports, after Moscow had announced the suspension of the agreement, a recovery made possible thanks to the mediation of Turkey and the UN. In the usual evening video, quoted by the UNIAN agency, Zelensky said: «Today we have achieved a significant diplomatic result for our country and for the whole world: the wheat export initiative will continue to work. The Russian blackmail has led to nothing ».