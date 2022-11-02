7:10

Wsj: Russian oil eludes US sanctions through Priolo refinery

It is the Sicilian Lukoil refinery in Priolo that allows Russian crude to bypass American sanctions for the war in Ukraine and to arrive in the United States, sometimes returning to Europe. This was revealed by an investigation by Wall Street Journal, which explains the journey of Russian oil in a video. American sanctions provide for an exclusion for crude “substantially transformed into a product made abroad”. Once transformed into the Priolo refinery, the second largest in Italy and the fifth in Europe, Russian oil becomes an “Italian product” and lands in the Exxon plants in Texas or in New Jersey in those of Lukoil, which in the USA has 230 service stations in 11 states (mostly owned by American individual franchises).

Before the sanctions, the Priolo refinery processed crude oil from various countries, now 93% comes from Russia. Lukoil is the second largest Russian oil company.