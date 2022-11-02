Kiev killed 25 Russian soldiers and hit three ammunition depots. Senior US government official visiting Ukraine
Kiev is preparing for the cold, a thousand heating points in the city
Kiev authorities are preparing more than 1,000 heating points throughout the city in case the centralized system is disabled by the continuous Russian attacks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that different scenarios are being considered. “The worst is the one where there will be no electricity, water and heating,” he said. “For this case, we are preparing over 1,000 heating points in our city,” as reported by the Guardian. The stations will be equipped with generators and supplies of basic necessities, such as water.
The missile and drone attacks have damaged 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and have already briefly left large areas of Kiev without electricity and water, leading to energy rationing.
Wsj: Russian oil eludes US sanctions through Priolo refinery
It is the Sicilian Lukoil refinery in Priolo that allows Russian crude to bypass American sanctions for the war in Ukraine and to arrive in the United States, sometimes returning to Europe. This was revealed by an investigation by Wall Street Journal, which explains the journey of Russian oil in a video. American sanctions provide for an exclusion for crude “substantially transformed into a product made abroad”. Once transformed into the Priolo refinery, the second largest in Italy and the fifth in Europe, Russian oil becomes an “Italian product” and lands in the Exxon plants in Texas or in New Jersey in those of Lukoil, which in the USA has 230 service stations in 11 states (mostly owned by American individual franchises).
Before the sanctions, the Priolo refinery processed crude oil from various countries, now 93% comes from Russia. Lukoil is the second largest Russian oil company.
Kiev, 25 Russian soldiers killed and three ammunition depots hit
Ukrainian forces killed 25 Russian soldiers and hit three Moscow army ammunition depots in the south of the country in the past 24 hours, the Southern Operational Command said, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. In addition, a multi-launch missile system, an Akatsia large-caliber howitzer, a Nona artillery and mortar installation, a Tor anti-aircraft missile complex and 11 armored vehicles were destroyed on the southern front line.