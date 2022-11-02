Home World Ukraine latest news. Wsj: Russia bypasses US sanctions on oil through the Priolo refinery
World

Ukraine latest news. Wsj: Russia bypasses US sanctions on oil through the Priolo refinery

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Wsj: Russia bypasses US sanctions on oil through the Priolo refinery

ServiceEuropa

Kiev killed 25 Russian soldiers and hit three ammunition depots. Senior US government official visiting Ukraine

Ukraine, Putin: “Kiev guarantees the safety of maritime traffic”

  • Kiev is preparing for the cold, a thousand heating points in the city

    Kiev authorities are preparing more than 1,000 heating points throughout the city in case the centralized system is disabled by the continuous Russian attacks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that different scenarios are being considered. “The worst is the one where there will be no electricity, water and heating,” he said. “For this case, we are preparing over 1,000 heating points in our city,” as reported by the Guardian. The stations will be equipped with generators and supplies of basic necessities, such as water.
    The missile and drone attacks have damaged 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and have already briefly left large areas of Kiev without electricity and water, leading to energy rationing.

  • Wsj: Russian oil eludes US sanctions through Priolo refinery

    It is the Sicilian Lukoil refinery in Priolo that allows Russian crude to bypass American sanctions for the war in Ukraine and to arrive in the United States, sometimes returning to Europe. This was revealed by an investigation by Wall Street Journal, which explains the journey of Russian oil in a video. American sanctions provide for an exclusion for crude “substantially transformed into a product made abroad”. Once transformed into the Priolo refinery, the second largest in Italy and the fifth in Europe, Russian oil becomes an “Italian product” and lands in the Exxon plants in Texas or in New Jersey in those of Lukoil, which in the USA has 230 service stations in 11 states (mostly owned by American individual franchises).

    Before the sanctions, the Priolo refinery processed crude oil from various countries, now 93% comes from Russia. Lukoil is the second largest Russian oil company.

  • Kiev, 25 Russian soldiers killed and three ammunition depots hit

    Ukrainian forces killed 25 Russian soldiers and hit three Moscow army ammunition depots in the south of the country in the past 24 hours, the Southern Operational Command said, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. In addition, a multi-launch missile system, an Akatsia large-caliber howitzer, a Nona artillery and mortar installation, a Tor anti-aircraft missile complex and 11 armored vehicles were destroyed on the southern front line.

See also  Wearing the moon phase on the Mid-Autumn Festival, admiring the bright moon, drinking fine wine and sending Acacia | Moon Phase Watch | Jaeger-LeCoultre | Omega_Sina Fashion_Sina

You may also like

The Observatory is expected to hoist the typhoon...

The Fed continues its tightening: a slowdown only...

The sensational return of Bibi and the extreme...

Prigozhin, Putin’s chef, launches the Wagner tower and...

United States, midterm elections: Biden and Trump in...

United States, the Republican advance into liberal California....

North Korea fires missile that crashes just outside...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 2 November

Denmark at the polls today: former premier Rasmussen...

Brazil: Bolsonaro does not admit defeat but authorizes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy