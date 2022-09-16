Day 206 since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The war quadrant in Ukraine is becoming more and more indecipherable. Russian bombings last night hit the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukrainian forces have instead launched nine air strikes and over 330 rocket and artillery attacks against Russian positions in the south of the country in the past 24 hours. Added to this is the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov who calls for mobilization and invites every Russian region to provide a battalion of “at least 1,000 volunteers”.

Today other attacks against leading figures of the administrations hinged by the Russians in the occupied territories in Ukraine. Explosion this morning in the Lugansk prosecutor’s office with two victims. Following the explosion in the building of the Procuratorate General of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian Republic of Lugansk, in Donbass, the Attorney General Serghei Gorenko was killed; Deputy Prosecutor Eketarina Steglenko also died. Attack also in Berdyansk, a port city in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the deputy head of the pro-Russian local administration and his wife, who headed the territorial electoral commission, were killed.

In Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the expected meeting between the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Putin reiterated that in order to have talks with Zelelenzky, Kiev must accept the negotiation, which he refused. Moscow has so far given a contained response to “Ukraine’s attempts to damage Russian infrastructure, but the response will be more serious if they continue,” threatened the Russian president. The UN General Assembly has given the green light to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky to speak remotely next week during the so-called high-level debate. “Russia leaves only death and suffering,” Zelensky writes on Telegram, following the discovery of a mass grave with over 400 bodies in Izyum. Most of the bodies discovered belong to civilians.

Analyses – Andrea Margelletti: "The United States denies Kiev long-range missiles to prevent the Russians from transforming the special mission into a real war"

Analyses – Scope Ratings agency: "Sanctions will push the Russian economy back ten years"

Letters and ideas – Kiev and Putin's anger

The point – Putin-Xi, only a timid alliance is born in Samarkand

00.01 – Macron condemns Izyum massacres with “utmost firmness”

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, condemned “with the utmost firmness the atrocities committed in Izyum, Ukraine, under Russian occupation”, after the discovery of hundreds of bodies summarily buried near the city reconquered by Kiev in recent days. «Their executioners will have to answer for their actions. There is no peace without justice, ”the French president added in a tweet.