248th day of war in Ukraine. Over 82,000 Russians recalled to arms were sent to the front after being trained. It is the balance sheet in numbers of the partial mobilization imposed by the Kremlin and closed in these hours. Of the 82,000 that have already been sent to the area of ​​the military operation in Ukraine, 41,000 are already framed in operational units on the ground. Another 218,000 Russians are completing their training. “In this way – said Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu, meeting Putin – the target of 300,000 soldiers has been achieved”. Therefore “no further recalls are expected” and the troops will continue to be integrated only “with volunteers and military under contract”, as Shoigu himself pointed out.

The T-90M becomes even more powerful: this is how the Russians upgraded the ‘Terminator’ tank “ news/guerra_russia-ucrainagia_arrivati_al_fronte_82000_soldati_richiamati_da_putin-12206752/&el=player_ex_12203077″>

Russian forces are also taking the children away from the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, according to whom «the deportation of our children is an extremely urgent matter. We already have more than 300 children taken away from Energodar, Kamianka, Vodyane with the excuse of holidays in the Russian territory of Krasnodar and they have not been returned. They should have returned them a week ago, but this week they came to their parents and said, ‘Give us the winter clothes for them, they won’t be back for now,’ ”Fedorov said.

To know more

– Putinian education: this is how child soldiers are formed

– “Potiomkin is our hero”. And the Russians steal the remains

– Children’s drawings and letters in the abandoned military base in Izyum

Updates hour by hour

23.57 – The UN urges the parties to renew the agreement on wheat

The UN urges the signatory parties to the agreement on the Black Sea grain and the export of fertilizers to “make every effort to renew” the pact: the spokesman for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. . «The initial duration of the agreements is 120 days. They can be extended automatically on November 19th if the parties have no objections. We call on all parties to make every possible effort to extend the understanding and fully implement both sides, including to help remove the remaining obstacles to the export of grain and fertilizers from Russia. The United Nations is fully committed to continuing to work with the parties to achieve this goal. We do not underestimate the challenges we face, but we know they can be overcome ».

23.50 – Zelensky: Moscow wants to isolate the Kherson region

«Before the arrival of Russia, this Kherson region, like all other regions of Ukraine, was completely normal and safe. All social services for the people were guaranteed. Life was guaranteed. Russia is transforming the Kherson region into an area without civilization ”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who accused Moscow of putting pressure on doctors to leave Kherson for Russia, of having dismantled health services in the region and of wanting to transform it into an “exclusion zone”.

Yesterday’s news and insights