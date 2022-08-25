It is the 184th day of war, fear is increasing in Ukraine: the Russians have briefly disconnected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, from the electricity grid and Moscow blames the stop to the bombings received. Moscow forces, which have controlled the plant since March, subsequently announced the reestablishment of the link.

Ukrainian missile strikes continue along the southern front of the conflict. In particular, the forces of Kiev would have hit again the Antonivsky bridge that connects the two banks of the Dnieper, on the eastern outskirts of the city of Kherson.

Meanwhile, the Moscow forces have returned to strike the Kiev Oblast. In particular, strong explosions were reported in the Vyshhorodskyi district, located north of the capital near the border with Belarus.

Russian President Putin has signed a decree that will allow the increase in the strength of the armed forces by 137 thousand units. The decision, effective from next January, should bring military personnel to 1,150,000 units, an overall increase of more than 10 percent.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Kiev, in the aftermath of the celebration for the anniversary of Ukrainian independence, calls for continuity in support for the country at war against Russia, while holding the exchange of accusations with Moscow for the massacre of the station by Chaplyne.

And against the background of the diplomatic frost between the government of Volodymyr Zelensky and the Holy See regarding the condolences of Pope Francis for the death of Daria Dugina (the 30-year-old daughter of Alexander Dugin, Putin’s ideologist), “words – they say in Kiev – who broke the hearts of Ukrainians ».

