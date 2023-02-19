“There is concern that our efforts to defend Ukraine could lead to the danger of an escalation. I want to be clear: there are no risk-free options. But the only danger here is the victory of Russia and Putin. This would make the world more vulnerable.” The NATO secretary general said Jens Stoltenbergduring his speech at the Munich Security Conference. “If Putin wins in Ukraine the message to him and all other authoritarian leaders would be that you can get what you want with force”