“The United States tried to prevent Ukraine from killing a senior Russian general”, writes the New York Times which dedicates a long article to the reconstruction of the war in Ukraine and the various phases in recent months. According to the newspaper, “the American officials had discovered that General Valery Gerasimov was planning a trip to the front lines, but withheld the information from Ukrainians, who were concerned that an attempt on his life could lead to a war between the United States and Russia.” In any case, writes the newspaper, “the Ukrainians learned of the trip. After a debate, Washington took the extraordinary step of asking Ukraine to call off the attack – only to be told that the Ukrainians had already launched it. Dozens of Russian soldiers died. General Gerasimov was not one of them.”