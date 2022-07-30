Home World Ukraine, the Russian embassy in the UK calls for the hanging for Azov’s soldiers: “They deserve a humiliating death”
World


“The soldiers of the Azov battalion deserve execution, death not by firing squad, but by hanging. Because they are not real soldiers. They deserve a humiliating death”, is the message posted on Twitter by theRussian embassy in Great Britain in the aftermath of the exchange of accusations between Mosca e Kiev for the bombing that hit a detention center in the area of Olenivkain the region of Donetsk where the soldiers of the Azov battalion who stayed weeks with the civilians in the Azovstal steel plant were detained and whose resistance had become the symbol of the Ukrainian challenge to Russian aggression.

See also  Sister of an Azov Regiment officer: “My Bogdan is still down there. but if the order arrives, it will go out. Now I'm afraid I won't see him again "

