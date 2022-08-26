Home World Ukraine war: NATO probes hacker’s sale of missile company data – BBC News
Ukraine war: NATO probes hacker’s sale of missile company data – BBC News

  • Joe Tidy and Benedict Garman
  • BBC correspondent

image source,MBDA Missile Systems

The company “MBDA Missile Systems” is one of the largest weapons manufacturers in the world.

Nato is assessing the impact of a breach of data on classified military documents sold online by a hacking group.

The data includes blueprints of weapons used by NATO allies in the Ukraine conflict.

Criminal hackers are selling the files after stealing data linked to a major European weapons manufacturer.

MBDA Missile Systems acknowledged that the files contained data from the company, but claimed that none of the classified documents belonged to the company.

