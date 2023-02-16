Home World Ukraine, we can do a lot even without clear ideas. For example, buy solar power banks
World

Ukraine, we can do a lot even without clear ideas. For example, buy solar power banks

by admin
Ukraine, we can do a lot even without clear ideas. For example, buy solar power banks

Zelensky or not Zelensky, maybe that’s not the issue. First of all there are the people, the citizens, the victims, millions of Ukrainians in dire straits, tens of thousands of Russian kids who are risking their lives. We can do something other than just participate in one manifestation occasionally or answer an opinion poll about shipping weapons. We can do something even if we don’t have the clear ideas and compacts on military aid.

Incidentally, I believe that Silvio Berlusconi’s outburst against Zelensky does not derive so much from senile incontinencebut from the awareness that many Italians do not recognize themselves in unconditional support for Ukrainian nationalism. It is a difference between Italian public opinion and that of most Europeans.

There is also an important issue that I could define as solidarity and environmental initiative towards Ukraine. L’environmentalism it is not a luxury good only for times of peace. Concretely, in the specific case of this war, with the Association Echo from the Cities we began to discover and practice it by adhering to an apparently minimalist request: the campaign by Zero Waste Lviv (Leopoli) to buy reusable containers for the canteens of refugees, avoiding the economic and environmental waste of disposable items.

Now with the appeal “Solar Aid for Ukraine” you try to make a qualitative leap. It is a campaign for the availability and use of small and medium-sized, grid-independent solar accumulators. For the avoidance of doubt, this is obviously not one ideological choice or snobbish, but of a necessity that can become a virtue. For over two months i black out electricity have become a constant in the lives of Ukrainians because Russia bombs the infrastructure. The repair work it is incessant, but goes through staggered times of interruption, or even new sudden blackouts. In fact, a lot has been focused, and immediately, on generators or generators to have energy when the grid is not working.

See also  At least 1 dead and 99 missing when the Miami building collapses-BBC News

However, the generators require diesel or petrol and are a bit bulky. THE power bank solar, i.e. rechargeable batteries powered by solar panels, are not only ecological (a consideration that may seem idle in wartime), but they are light, easy to handle and universal. The small and medium-sized ones – which we deal with in the appeal – are not powerful, they cannot solve the heating, the lifts or even the cooking, but they can solve two major problems: the luce and the mobile recharge.

Of course, you can charge power bank accumulators even if only electric (like the ones we use as “external batteries” of mobile phones), therefore from the network, but then it depends on the blackouts. With the solar panels, on the other hand, you charge with daylight (not necessarily from the sun, even if it is cloudy) and furthermore you don’t weigh on the network, freeing gigawatts for other purposes.

It is a bit strange and a bit unfortunate that this part of the reasoning (that of lightening consumption and therefore the weight on the network) was made in the meetings between Ursula Von der Leyen and Zelensky for low-consumption light bulbs and solar power banks were not thought of. For low-consumption light bulbs – which were already quite present in Ukraine – a massive sending operation was carried out and they were distributed in the post offices: 5 new LEDs in exchange for 5 old incandescents.

See also  Emotions trump reason in Western reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine | News Behind the Scenes | Al Jazeera

The appeal “Solar aid for Ukraine” starts from some small concrete experiments carried out in the worst conditions, that is, on the shortest days of the year and without sun. Andrii in Kyev, not having the possibility to expose the panel on the balcony, made it more difficult to charge it with the light that arrives through the windows. Nadya in Lviv succeeded more. Now the longer the days get, even without the sun, the more these solar power banks charge and are useful.

The appeal was promoted by Italian and Ukrainian associations. In Ukraine there is still not much awareness of the need for this solar emergency, also because those who bought the super cheap and small Chinese solar banks were disappointed. You have to get some equipment a little more seriousbut we are still talking about tools (panel and battery) that mass-produced can also cost less than 60 euros.

If the idea of ​​solar aid for Ukraine catches on (help us), it will be a formidable tool to reduce the hardships and vulnerabilities of the population and to intensify a international civil dialogue. I don’t know if in other wars there has been such a systematic damage to the electricity grid. But it is perhaps the first time that we can respond with tens of thousands of solar panels on balconies.

“A year later it is certainly clearer what it means to be men and women of pace. What it means to educate for peace and be artisans of peace. Whoever shouts slogans in favor of peace is not a pacifist, but whoever does something concrete to produce peace. Those who argue that Ukrainians have the right to defend themselves against the aggressor even with weapons are not warmongers, but those who think that weapons are the only way to react to Russian aggression.” (Riccardo BonacinaDirector of Vita).

See also  The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching Beijing's colleges and universities with a surge in confirmed cases and the epidemic is spreading across the country (Figure) Hebei | Static Management | Tianjin | Xinjiang |

You may also like

Luxury market consumption grows 50% in 2022 in...

Udinese market – Everyone wants Lazar Samardzic: here...

Neymar has been put up for sale by...

New earthquake in Turkey | Info

Military funeral for the fallen in the battle...

In Nicaragua, 94 people critical of the Ortega...

New evidence of the explosion of “North Stream”...

Superbonus, towards the stop at the discount on...

Miasma Chronicles reveals gameplay from the Alpha version...

Criticism of “Norm”, the new long duration of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy