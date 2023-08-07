Title: Ukrainian Security Services Foil Conspiracy to Attack President Zelensky

In a significant security development, the Ukrainian security service announced on Monday the apprehension of an informant accused of aiding Russia in planning an attack on President Volodimir Zelensky during his visit to a flood-affected region. Identified as a woman, the informant was detained in the southern Mykolaiv region while attempting to gather critical information on the president’s itinerary ahead of his visit.

The Ukrainian Security Services (SBU) shared an image of the detained woman, taken in a kitchen, where she was apprehended by masked officers. In addition to the photo, the SBU also revealed phone messages and handwritten notes pertaining to military activities. Ukraine has frequently alleged that pro-Russian individuals provide information to aid Moscow’s military operations.

President Zelensky, taking to his Telegram account on Monday, announced that the head of the SBU had briefed him on the progress made in combating traitors. He personally visited the Mykolaiv region in June and July to assess the damage caused by floods and shelling incidents. The SBU claimed that they were already aware of the plot against the president and had implemented heightened security measures during his visits.

According to the SBU, the arrested suspect had been aiding Russia in preparing a substantial airstrike on the Mykolaiv region. She allegedly sought information on the location of electronic warfare systems and ammunition depots. The SBU stated that their agents were actively monitoring the suspect to gather more information about her Russian superiors and mission objectives. The agents apprehended the suspect ‘red-handed’ as she attempted to pass intelligence data to the Russian secret services.

The detained woman was a resident of Ochakiv, a small town in the Mykolaiv region, where she also worked in a shop situated within a military base. Reportedly, she took photographs of strategic locations and attempted to obtain personal contact information from the area. If convicted, she could face a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison on charges of unauthorized dissemination of information related to arms and troop movements.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the SBU continuing to gather intelligence on the suspect’s connections to Russian authorities and her specific missions. The thwarted attack highlights the persistent threat posed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and the need for constant vigilance in countering external aggression.

