Uma Turman at the Cannes Film Festival | Magazine

Uma Turman arrived at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival begins today, and Una Thurman arrived completely unnoticed. The photographers didn’t even realize they were supposed to take pictures, all because of the hat that attracted attention. The actress came in a casual outfit – she wore a plain white t-shirt, a gray minimalist suit and flat sandals.

She arrived in Cannes with her son Levon Roan, whom she has from her marriage to Ethan Hawke, and he attracted the most attention. 800 euro hat! It is signed by the fashion house “Christian Dior”, and the actress wears it so that her eyes are not visible. For years, Uma has been faithful to discreet make-up and the same blonde shade of hair, which has a natural, warm tone.

Let us recall how she described herself in her biography from 2004. Turmanova was an “ugly” and “introverted” girl who was teased because of her appearance and unusual name. When she was ten, her friend’s mother even suggested she get a nose job. As a child, she suffered from bouts of body dysmorphic disorder. It is a disorder in which a person perceives parts of his body as extremely ugly, deformed and unattractive.

The actress is an open supporter of abortion rights. In 2018, she even revealed her “darkest secret” to the world – that she underwent an abortion as a teenager. Namely, that year she revealed to the “New York Times” that she was raped at the age of 15 by a man who was 20 years older than her.

