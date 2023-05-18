UN Secretary-General welcomes two-month extension of black sea port agreement on export of agricultural products – Xinhua English.news.cn

14
- UN Secretary-General welcomes two-month extension of Black Sea port export agreement for agricultural products – Global News – Southeast China Network Southeast Net
- Russia and Ukraine Renew Black Sea Grain Agreement RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Russia and Ukraine agree to extend grain deal for another two months; Ukraine says Patriot system not destroyed, “don’t worry” Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Türkiye: Black Sea grain export initiative extended for another two months Lianhe Zaobao
- Turkey: Black Sea grain export initiative extended for another two months – International – Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Xi Jinping has been invisible for two weeks and will appear in many places in Beijing. Roads are banned | Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony | Seven Standing Committee members are invisible | Russia-Ukraine crisis