After the first meeting of 14 December last, in which the trade organizations adhering to the undersigned unit coordination highlighted the strong structural and permanent criticalities for freight transport companies, in the last meeting convened at MIT, UNATRAS recorded that it was not no agreed measures have been taken to allow the sector to face the critical situation, mainly due to the exorbitant increase in energy costs suffered in recent months.

In particular, the category urgently awaits:

1- The regulatory provisions for the complete usability of the total 285 million euros (all resources allocated and approved by the budget law and by the “aid quater” decree law)

2- The definitive exclusion from the obligation to contribute to the transport regulation authority (ART) especially in consideration of the imminent deadline of April 28

3- The identification of effective solutions to address the organizational issue of civil motorizations as well as that relating to exceptional transport

4- The activation of the permanent table for the modification of the sector rules

5- The implementation of the proposals made to deal with the shortage of chauffeurs, which risks bringing the operations of businesses to their knees and, consequently, the normal mobility of goods and people.

The UNATRAS Federations express all their dissatisfaction with the inertia of the Government with respect to the main questions raised, registering to date the lack of adequate responses with respect to the legitimate expectations of tens of thousands of economic operators on issues of vital importance for a fundamental sector for the economic development of our country. Faced with this unfortunate situation of immobilism, UNATRAS writes an open letter to the owner of the transport and infrastructure department, Matteo Salvini (in the photo), to his deputy Rixi and to the Head of the Department for Sustainable Mobility, Di Matteo, placing to their kind attention the widespread discontent and announcing the state of agitation of the category, as a result of the growing tension in the Italian road haulage sector. UNATRAS thus reaffirms the urgency of an immediate initiative by the Executive to be able to offer the answers that businesses have been waiting for for too long now.

News and photos: FIAP