World

2023-04-08

According to Japan’s “Yomiuri Shimbun” report, the Japanese government is planning to formulate a law specifically to crack down on sneak shots on planes, in order to crack down on the persistent problem in the legal field of sneak shots of cabin crew.

Due to the long-term lack of a unified national law on cracking down on surreptitious photography, Japan has been dealing with surreptitious photography incidents before it needs to have a clear place of involvement before filing a case, so it is difficult to apply to high-speed moving aircraft cabins.

The “Yomiuri Shimbun” reported that in 2012, a man secretly photographed the upskirt of a flight attendant on a flight from Takamatsu to Haneda. Whether the location of the sneak shot was over Hyogo Prefecture, the man was not prosecuted in the end.

A 40-year-old flight attendant of a large Japanese civil aviation company said that the thing she fears most at work is secretly taking pictures. She has encountered such situations at airports and cabins many times in the past. This kind of candid filming includes not only filming the work scene of the flight attendant, but also candidly filming the private parts of the flight attendant.

According to the report, the new bill will punish those who take sneak shots and those who keep the contents of the sneak shots as the crime of “providing” and “keeping”. Violators who upload secretly taken photos to the Internet or provide others for public viewing in other ways will be sentenced to imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine of up to 5 million yen (about 260,000 yuan).

