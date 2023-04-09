Easter bonfires may take place on solid ground (sand or sealed ground). The distance to buildings should be at least 100 meters (buildings with hard roofs) or 200 meters (thatched roofs). Permission must be obtained from the responsible local and district office on public property, and the owner must have given his consent on private property. Roads and railway lines should be at least 200 meters away. You must also keep your distance from trees and embankments (guide value: 20 meters distance per meter stack height.

Wood is used as fuel for the traditional Easter fire. Straw and brushwood are permitted for kindling. Car tires, oils and waste must not be burned. Gasoline must also not be used to start the fire.

The stacks can be up to five meters high and up to eight meters high. Shortly before burning, the wood should be rearranged again to enable animals that have lodged themselves in the woodpiles to escape.

