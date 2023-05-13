Unions take to the streets against the government, thousands in Milan. Landini: “General strike? We don’t exclude anything. Politics should listen to the country”

“Forty thousand people” in the square in Milan for the demonstration of Cgil, Cisl and Uil against government labor policies. This was announced by the unions themselves who stressed that workers and pensioners from all the northern regions joined today’s protest, excluding Emilia Romagna, which last Saturday hosted a similar protest for the Centre. The next appointment is scheduled for the southern regions in Naples on Saturday 20 May. “We will go ahead until we get what we want” said the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, speaking on the sidelines of the union demonstration, emphasizing that the union wants to “change a social model and a crazy economic model”. “We do not want to put the market, profit and rent back at the centre, but we want to put them at the centre person. The right of young people and women to be able to fulfill themselves and to be free and autonomous people because they have a job and, with dignity, participate in the life of this country, something that is not possible today”.

At the end of the demonstration Landini went to meet the students of theState University of Milan who have been protesting against high rents for days: “There is a need, even together with the students, to find the reasons to demonstrate together -he underlines-. There is a need to broaden and build a social front very broad, because I am convinced, and these demonstrations are demonstrating it, that the majority of this country does not feel represented by the policies that this government is pursuing. And it is for this – he concludes – that the government must listen to what comes from society”.