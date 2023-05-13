Cannavaro: Real Madrid can eliminate Manchester City and enter the Champions League final, hoping to coach Naples one day – yqqlm

Original title: Cannavaro: Real Madrid can eliminate Manchester City and enter the Champions League final, hoping to coach Naples one day

Italian media football-italia reported that former Italian captain and Guangzhou Evergrande coach Cannavaro predicted that Real Madrid would beat Manchester City and enter the Champions League final. Cannavaro said frankly that although his coaching started in Asia, he hopes to coach top teams and hopes to coach Naples one day.

When asked how to evaluate the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, Cannavaro replied: “In the first round of the game, both teams played very well. For Manchester City, it was definitely a super game. The result We also got a draw, leaving a good foundation for the game at the Etihad.”

When the reporter mentioned that Manchester City is the favorite team that the outside world is more optimistic about, Cannavaro expressed different opinions. Cannavaro said: “I don’t think so, I know Real Madrid, and I’m sure they will take all the ‘weapons’ to Manchester. With Ancelotti’s football philosophy, and Real Madrid’s ability in the away game, I believe Real Madrid Will have the last laugh in the second round.”

"I hope Real Madrid can advance to the final. Their coach always goes to the end quietly. From this point of view, Ancelotti is a phenomenal coach. Therefore, Real Madrid was one of their opponents in the semi-final. Nightmare. Real Madrid's players are better in all aspects, more qualified and more experienced. In the semi-finals or finals of the Champions League, these two abilities are very important." Cannavaro analyzed.

When asked about his next step, Cannavaro said: "You always want to coach those top teams. The life of a coach is often determined by the players, not just the coach. I was lucky to start coaching in Asia. , to many people, Asian football does not seem like football, but the experience I gained from it is useful. I hope to coach top teams in the future, and Naples is one of them. If one day I can coach Naples, it is really a pride."

