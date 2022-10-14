Home World United Kingdom, the “disaster” Liz Truss already at the end of the line: “She has 17 days to save herself”
United Kingdom, the "disaster" Liz Truss already at the end of the line: "She has 17 days to save herself"

United Kingdom, the “disaster” Liz Truss already at the end of the line: “She has 17 days to save herself”

LONDON – A sensational, embarrassing reverse. Or even the end of the race. A little over a month after entering Downing Street, Liz Truss it is already on the brink of the precipice. For now, the premier has forced Quasi Quartenghis Chancellor of the Exchequer (Minister of Finance), to cut the trip to Washington and immediately return to London for “urgent talks” on the mini-budget, the package of measures that, in particular with the tax cuts, has brought down the sterling and endangered the national economy, giving Labor a record 33-point lead over the ruling party in a poll.

