Home World University forbidden to Afghan women. the latest promise betrayed by the Taliban
World

University forbidden to Afghan women. the latest promise betrayed by the Taliban

by admin
University forbidden to Afghan women. the latest promise betrayed by the Taliban

In an increasingly poor Afghanistan, exhausted by frost and hunger, the Taliban have tightened their grip on their number one enemy: women. The Ministry of Higher Education has formally banned girls from university studies. The minister, Neda Mohammad Nadeema hawk of the toughest and most backward faction in the Islamist galaxy of Koranic students, yesterday took pen and paper and put pen to paper what was already reality in practice, shaving to zero the hopes that sooner or later the religious government would attenuate the bans imposed on female students after elementary school.

See also  In a mafia dump the key to unraveling the mystery of Jimmy Hoffa

You may also like

ўȾ Ϣ͸–

Qatargate, Panzeri collaborates with the Belgian judges and...

Earthquake in California, two dead and 11 injured....

Zelensky will meet Biden in Washington: he will...

Washington, expected the arrival of Zelensky: tomorrow the...

The EU Commission warns: “We will punish corrupt...

China and Covid, crematoria in crisis due to...

U.S. Congress announces record military spending in government...

China, the Covid emergency returns after the easing

Afghanistan, Taliban authorities close universities to girls

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy