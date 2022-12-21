In an increasingly poor Afghanistan, exhausted by frost and hunger, the Taliban have tightened their grip on their number one enemy: women. The Ministry of Higher Education has formally banned girls from university studies. The minister, Neda Mohammad Nadeema hawk of the toughest and most backward faction in the Islamist galaxy of Koranic students, yesterday took pen and paper and put pen to paper what was already reality in practice, shaving to zero the hopes that sooner or later the religious government would attenuate the bans imposed on female students after elementary school.