University of Oxford highlights the word of 2023: Rizz – MONDO MODA

With more than 30 thousand votes, ‘Rizz‘ was chosen as the Word of 2023 by the University of Oxford. This term describes the ability to attract and influence others through personal style and charm and has surpassed other popular words such as “Swifties”, “prompt” and “situationship”, reflecting its relevance in today’s culture.

Having charisma can be transformative in a person’s life. It not only improves social interactions, but also opens doors in the professional environment. Charismatic people tend to be seen as natural leaders, inspiring confidence and admiration. This power of influence, when used positively, can lead to significant changes in both personal and professional lives.

In this context, the book “Manual de Oratória, Charisma e Persuasão”, written by Breno Dores, addresses these themes. Law professor and announcer on the “Fala Direito” program, he brings valuable insights on how to develop communication skills and charisma. The book explores oratory techniques, body language and persuasive attitudes, fundamental for those seeking to influence and captivate audiences.

According to author Breno Dores, “Few people give importance to the study of charisma. Studying charisma allows any of us to reproduce charismatic gestures and, therefore, become a kind and well-accepted person in different places. Smiling and sincerely praising, showing your palms, nodding your head and listening with interest are good examples of how to be charismatic, transform the environment and win the hearts of your interlocutors.”

The 2023 Word of the Year goes beyond a linguistic trend; it encapsulates the essence of charisma and its transformative impact. In the academic world, where communication and influence are crucial, developing ‘Rizz’ can be a notable differentiator. Whether in presentations, leading research projects or interacting with colleagues and students, charisma opens doors to innovative opportunities and fruitful collaborations.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Facebook

X

