The Peruvian Church is concerned by the recent violence in the country. The Archbishop of Lima pointed out to this news network that behind this crisis that has hit the government and society hard, lies the interests of underworld gangs and the issue of a small number of big families holding power. For the archbishop: we try to facilitate the resumption of the dialogue, or at least reduce divisions.

(Vatican News Network)Peru has been in turmoil for more than a month, with ongoing protests against President Dina Boluart and members of Congress. Protesters demanded the resignation of all government officials and the start of new elections. The crackdown on the protests was tough, killing at least a few dozen protesters. Demonstrations and protests spread to major cities in Peru, and even the tourist area of ​​Cusco was not spared.

Faced with the violence in the country, the Peruvian Church has repeatedly called for dialogue, pleading for a return to normalcy and inviting those in power to take into account the demands of the most vulnerable. The archbishop of Lima, Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio, told this news site that the current situation in Peru is quite tragic, with a government that lacks cohesion, corruption is deeply rooted, and cannot respond to the legitimate demands of the poorest people Under the circumstances, the conflict became more and more polarized.

According to the Archbishop of Lima, the situation is volatile due to the ambition and self-interest of those who manage the country’s important economic and financial resources. The Church therefore condemns the phenomenon of underworld gangs and a small number of big families in power. Drug trafficking and corruption are two major scourges that impoverish many people in society and intensify conflicts among indigenous groups.

Peruvian bishops are meeting to evaluate a range of measures that they hope will restart dialogue or at least reduce social divisions. The Archbishop of Lima believes that the only viable path is mediation and dialogue, letting go of prejudice, selfishness and mutual accusations. The Priests of Peru appeal: we must do everything possible to allow all parties to clarify the basic points and to work together in brotherhood; this is the Pope’s exhortation in the encyclical. This is the key.

