Clare Ferragni it always makes news, especially in this period in which it is super exposed in the media between the experience as co-host at the Sanremo Festival and above all the alleged crisis (just returned) with Fedez. The digital entrepreneur was photographed at Milan Fashion Week with an expression that appears slightly annoyed while at her side i Maneskin they make a mess.

During the event, Thomas Raggi and Victoria De Angelis decided to liven up the situation a bit, starting to move to the rhythm of the music during the catwalk. Initially Ferragni seems to have sketched a smile, then as the seconds passed her expression changed and gradually became a little annoyed. The video has obviously gone viral in no time on all social networks and memes are already being wasted with the still image of the digital entrepreneur’s face.

Speaking instead of the alleged crisis with Fedez, the case held court for days between the silence of both. Some have advanced the suspicion that it was all staged to hype: the numbers would prove it, given that during the “crisis” the interactions on Ferragni’s Instagram profile exploded further. In the last few hours, however, her reconciliation with a romantic photo of her hand intertwined with that of her husband has been “announced”.