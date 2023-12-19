The Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for more than 21 months. After Russian drones attacked 11 Ukrainian states, both sides dispatched a large number of drones to attack each other’s territory. Russia claimed that a “dagger” killed 40 Ukrainian and NATO officers, and Putin claimed that Russian troops had the upper hand on the front lines. However, evidence shows the shocking number of Russian soldiers killed in Avdiivka.

On December 17, both Russia and Ukraine stepped up their attacks and launched large numbers of drone attacks on each other’s territory. This escalation resulted in casualties and damage to property in Odessa, Kiev, and the Rostov and Morozovsk regions of Russia.

The West’s funding for aid to Ukraine is currently stalled, and officials predict that if more financial aid cannot be provided, Ukraine “will definitely fail.” The Group of Seven Major Industrial Countries (G7) is discussing the possibility of using seized Russian foreign exchange reserves to finance Ukraine.

At the EU summit, the pro-Russian Hungarian Prime Minister Orban was briefly “asked out,” but later vetoed the EU’s 50 billion aid package for Ukraine. Nonetheless, Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations were approved, and the EU has imposed new sanctions on Russia, including banning diamond imports and strengthening the implementation of oil price caps.

The launch of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations and the passing of the 12th round of sanctions against Russia by the EU are seen as measures to oppose Putin’s aggression and support Ukraine. The EU’s move sends a strong message to Putin, indicating that the EU is determined to fight against Russian aggression.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Voice of Hope encourages people to join efforts in continuing to convey the truth to China and inject hope into the country.

In related news, the situation in Russia-Ukraine war continues to evolve, with developments in the modernization of Russia’s military, Biden’s plans for border control, and Hungary’s intervention in blocking aid to Ukraine. The war continues to be a complex geopolitical issue with widespread consequences.

