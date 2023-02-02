Home World US FBI raids Biden’s vacation home: Lawyer says no classified documents found in Delaware residence- BBC News 中文
World

US FBI raids Biden’s vacation home: Lawyer says no classified documents found in Delaware residence- BBC News 中文

by admin

image source,Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden’s lawyer said the FBI found no classified documents during a search of his Hobbs, Delaware, home.

In a statement, Biden’s attorney said Wednesday’s search was “planned” with the “full support” of the president.

The nearly four-hour search is part of a broader investigation into the handling of classified documents.

The FBI has not yet commented on the search. Since this was consensual, no search warrant was issued.

You may also like

Council of Europe writes to Piantedosi: “The anti-NGO...

Marcos’ Philippines reopens to the US: agreement signed...

Republicans push to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign...

Council of Europe: withdraw or revise decree on...

‘Ndrangheta, a fugitive arrested in France: they had...

Australian banknotes will no longer retain the portrait...

Australia, no King Charles on the banknotes: an...

Bloody January: mass shootings in US – Xinhua...

Israel, air strikes on the Gaza Strip. Hamas:...

Turkey positive on Finland’s NATO membership

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy