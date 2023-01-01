[China News Agency]The Ways and Means Committee of the US House of Representatives released the tax returns of former President Trump from 2015 to 2020 on the 30th local time.

The Trump tax returns released that day include the personal tax returns of Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, as well as their corporate tax returns. The tax form shows that Trump paid $641,900 in federal income tax in 2015; $750 in 2016 and 2017; about $1 million in 2018; about $133,400 in 2019; pay taxes.

Trump issued a statement on the same day saying, “Democrats should not release their tax returns, and the Supreme Court should not approve this. It will bring very bad things to many people.”

According to the Associated Press, Trump’s tax returns show that Trump’s company has been losing money for many years. In 2020, the total loss of Trump Company will be as high as 58 million U.S. dollars.

The “battle” between House Democrats and Trump over his tax returns has been going on for years. In order to obtain Trump’s tax returns, the House Ways and Means Committee asked the Treasury Department to provide them in 2019, but was rejected by then Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. With Biden taking office as the President of the United States, the committee will submit the request to the Treasury Department again in 2021 and obtain approval from the Treasury Department. Trump, the outgoing president, then sued the House Ways and Means Committee and the Treasury Department.

On August 9 this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit of the District of Columbia ruled that the House Ways and Means Committee has the right to obtain Trump tax records from the U.S. Treasury Department. Trump’s legal team appealed to the Federal Supreme Court on October 31, requesting that the tax form not be submitted for the time being. On November 22, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s application to suspend the submission of tax returns and allowed the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain Trump’s tax returns.

The House Ways and Means Committee obtained Trump’s tax returns from the Treasury Department on Nov. 30. The committee voted on Dec. 20 to release Trump’s tax returns.

It is customary for U.S. presidential candidates to release their tax records during the campaign. Trump is the only U.S. president in more than 40 years who has not released his tax returns. On November 15, Trump announced that he would run for president of the United States again.