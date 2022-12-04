New York – Joe Biden has not yet officially announced re-nomination for the White House in 2024, but has done everything possible to imply that he wants to run. The last act, the most concrete, was to ask the Democratic Party to change the calendar of the primaries, canceling the Iowa caucuses and placing the primaries in South Carolina at the beginning of the campaign, ahead of the traditional ones in New
See also An allegation of harassment by a former colleague behind CNN's decision to fire Chris Cuomo