GW Shimano-Sidermec: here is Gianni Savio’s new challenge

Struck by the economic problems of the Spanish sponsor Drone Hopper, the Turin team manager restarts from a Colombian continental

Affected by the economic problems of the Spanish sponsor Drone Hopper, the Turin team manager Gianni Savio remains in the group also in 2023
with a Colombian licensed continental team to be called
GW Shimano-Sidermec: the personnel and technical staff are being defined, the certainty is that it will be a project based on young people. Especially in recent years, many talents have passed through Gianni Savio’s teams who then established themselves in the World Tour: the most shining example is that of Egan Bernal, the Colombian who first managed to win the Tour de France (2019) and then the Giro d’Italia (2021). Speaking of the athletes who will be part of the 2023 team, Restrepo, Rojas and Merchan will certainly be there.

