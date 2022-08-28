Home World US-Taiwan tension, two American warships cross the strait. Beijing: “State of maximum alert”
Two American military ships have crossed the Taiwan Strait: it is the first time since the visit of the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in early August and after the subsequent Chinese military engagement in the area.
The two cruisers “USS Antietam” and “USS Chancellorsville” are engaged in a “routine” mission in international waters.

USA: we operate wherever international law allows it
“Their transit from the Strait demonstrates the United States‘ commitment to a free and open Pacific Indo. The US military forces sail, fly and operate wherever international law allows it, ”commented the seventh fleet.
Taiwanese ruling party MP Wang Ting-yu posted photos of American ships in the Strait on Facebook today.

Beijing: state of maximum alert
The response of the Chinese authorities was not long in coming. The spokesman for the eastern part of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Shi Yi, said that the armed forces have been in a state of “maximum alert” since this morning.

Beijing surrounds Taiwan: “Targets hit, crisis created by the US”. 11 missiles around the island. Tokyo: 5 have fallen in our economic zone. Taipei activates defense systems

“The US Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam crossed the Taiwan Strait on August 28, attracting everyone’s attention,” writes Shi Yi on social media, “the EPL East Combat Command Zone escorted the cruisers Americans, exercising full control over their businesses. The command units are on full alert to stop any provocation in a timely manner ».

