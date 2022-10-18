Home World Usa, Biden: “If we win at Midterm, the first law will be that on the right to abortion”
If the Democrats confirm – and strengthen – their majority in Congress with the midterm election, the first White House bill will be on the right to abortion nationwide. This was announced by President Joe Biden speaking at an electoral event in Washington, in which he also launched an appeal to young people to vote en masse in the Midterms. “You represent the best of us. Your generation will not be ignored and will not be silent, ”he said.

An administration official had anticipated Biden’s announcement and the news was reported by the New York Times. It is not the first time that the American president has expressed his intention to codify the right to terminate a pregnancy into law after the historic overthrow by the Supreme Court of the “Roe vs Wade” ruling in June. Biden said this summer that he supports an end to filibuster to protect a woman’s right to abortion and a broader constitutional right to privacy.

