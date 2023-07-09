Usa, Biden relaxes on the beach before traveling to Europe – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Small moments of relaxation for Joe Biden before his trip to Europe. The president of the United States was filmed on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware with his wife Jill. On Sunday the head of the White House will travel to London, the first stop on his tour of the Old Continent. Then he will be at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Alliance leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine and review plans for dealing with Russian aggression. (LaPresse)

July 9, 2023 – Updated July 9, 2023, 1:27 pm

