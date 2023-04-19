Home » Usa, Kaylin Gillis takes the wrong avenue and the landlord kills her
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the United States after he shot and killed a 20-year-old girl who accidentally drove her car into her driveway in a rural area of ​​New York State, where at night the entrances to the houses are dimly lit. The BBC reports it.

The young woman, Kaylin Gillis, was in a car with three other people and – according to police reconstructions – accidentally entered Kevin Monahan’s driveway in the city of Hebron. After realizing the mistake, she was going back but Monahan, 65, would have opened fire on the vehicle, hitting her.

Usa: 16-year-old African American rings at the wrong house, the owner shoots him in the head

“This is a very sad case of some young people who were looking for a friend’s home and ended up at this man’s home who decided to go out with a firearm and shoot,” said Washington Country Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy at the press conference. “There was clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle,” Sheriff Murphy said. “There was no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened.” The man “did not cooperate with the investigation and refused to leave his home to speak to police,” the sheriff’s office said.
The story comes after yesterday’s news of a 16-year-old African American boy in Kansas who rang the wrong doorbell and was shot in the head by the owner.

