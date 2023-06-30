Usa, Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to cancel the debt of 40 million students

Listen to the audio version of the article

Supreme Court downs Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student debt for millions of Americans. The US media report it. The president’s measure is worth $430 billion and eradicates student debt for 40 million Americans.

The White House disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision. According to rumors reported by CNN, the president is ready to announce new measures to protect those with student debt: the administration intends to “make it clear to debt holders and their families that Republicans are responsible for the fact that they are denied aid that Biden was fighting for.”

Web designer who refuses to create gay wedding site wins lawsuit

In another ruling, the Supreme Court sides with the Christian web designer from Colorado who refuses to create sites to celebrate gay weddings, despite the laws in force in the state prohibiting discrimination against the LGBTQ community. The American media report it. Lorie Smith, owner of a website designing agency, believes she has the right to refuse her gay wedding services under the First Amendment. Smith also offers her services to gays but she wants to limit her wedding services to heterosexual unions only.y

The controversial decision is only the latest in a series.

Blow at Affirmative Action

On June 29, the Court ruled that US universities and colleges cannot take race into consideration when evaluating students’ applications for admission, upholding the appeal against some universities, including Harvard. The judges have thus dealt a blow to the so-called affirmative action, a positive discrimination aimed at greater inclusion of minorities of various kinds but considered controversial and penalizing by many.

Yes to Sunday rest to practice religious faith