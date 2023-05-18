Home » Usa, ten life sentences to the Islamic extremist who had killed 8 people on the Manhattan cycle path
The Islamic extremist who in 2017 killed 8 people and seriously injured 18 on a Manhattan bike path will have to serve 10 life sentences (8 of which consecutive) and 260 years in prison. District Judge Vernon Broderick decided following the recommendations of prosecutors. Before the sentence, Sayfullo Saipov spoke in Uzbek through a translator for almost an hour about the history of Islam and offered a justification for his crimes, showing no signs of remorse.

The man had run over passersby with a pick up on one of the busiest bike lanes in Manhattan, causing a massacre: eight dead and nearly twenty injured. He had ridden over a mile on the Hudson River Greenway bike path before finishing his mad death ride into a Stuyvesant High school bus. According to some witnesses, the driver of the vehicle had even stepped sideways to brake the killer truck. Saipov was in contact with two other people on file in the US counterterrorism database.

The imam of the mosque: “What happened goes against the laws of Islam”

After the tragic attack, President Trump had pronounced on Twitter. “The New York terrorist was delighted when he asked to hang the ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people and seriously injured 12. He should be sentenced to death ».

