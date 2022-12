NEW YORK – The most optimistic call him the “Holy Grail” of energy, and it’s not easy to blame him if he really delivers on his promises. Let’s talk about nuclear fusion, which has been completed at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab’s National Ignition Facility, and will be announced today by the US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The peculiarity of the experiment conducted in California is that for the first time it has produced more energy than it took to do so.